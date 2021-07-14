ESPN Boss Jimmy Pitaro Addresses Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols Controversy, Lauds Diversity Initiatives In Staff Memo

ESPN and reporter Maria Taylor announced jointly on Wednesday that she is leaving the network. The beautiful 34 year old has been with ESPN for seven years, serving as a sideline reporter for both the NBA and for college football and basketball and co-hosting some NBA pre-game shows. Ms. Taylor has been in the middle of controversy for the last few weeks after fellow ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols was overheard in a recording expressing disappointment that Taylor was given the assignment of covering the just completed NBA finals. Nichols felt that she should’ve been given the assignment and that it was only given to Taylor because she is black. Nichols subsequently apologized but reports say that Taylor was still unhappy especially since Nichols was only moderately disciplined by ESPN while the black producer who shared the recording was suspended. Ms. Taylor’s contract was due to expire on July 20 and both parties say an agreement on an extension could not be reached. A New York media insider says that NBC is interested in hiring Taylor and putting her on immediate duty covering the Olympics. We love Maria so wishing her luck.