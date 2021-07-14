ESPN Boss Jimmy Pitaro Addresses Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols Controversy, Lauds Diversity Initiatives In Staff Memo
In a memo sent to ESPN employees on Friday, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro addressed what he called “nuanced and complicated personnel matters” related to “recent events.” Those events revolve around leaked comments made by one of the the network’s highest-profile female hosts Rachel Nichols, who is white, and another of the network’s highest-profile female hosts Maria Taylor, who is Black.deadline.com
