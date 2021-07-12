Cancel
Atlanta Dragway drivers and fans react to track’s final season

By Kyle Funderburk kyle@mainstreetnews.com
 17 days ago

For 45 years, the thunder of fast, powerful drag racing cars echoed through Commerce and its surrounding areas. On October 16, the roar of the cars, the smell of the racing fuel and the presence of some of the most impressive automobiles in the world will grace Commerce and Banks Crossing for the last time. That’s the date of the final event at Atlanta Dragway, a Summit Racing Series Bracket Race as well as the last “Night of Fire.”

