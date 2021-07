Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. During the public hearing on Mt. Airy’s rezoning application at the July 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, attorney Mike Brown said that making a decision on the Taylors’ application is not a head-counting exercise. He was likely referring to the scores of people who oppose the application — a group with at least 400 signatures on a petition against the rezoning. To his point I would respond that rezoning should be about what, not who. If a stranger walked in announcing he had bought that same property and requested the county rezone it without a substantial proffering, would we give him the time of day? Not a chance.