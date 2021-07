Tonight's NXT featured a match between Sarray and Gigi Dolin, and after a very physical match, it was Sarray who added another victory to her growing NXT resume. That wasn't the biggest news coming out of the match though, as during the early parts of the match a WWE superstar made a shocking appearance. That would be Raw Superstar Mandy Rose, who came out to the entrance ramp and watched Sarray and Dolin's match. She didn't get on the microphone or announce her arrival, as she watched quietly and intently how the match panned out. When Sarray won, she nodded with an almost satisfied look and then walked away, leaving the NXT fans guessing as to why.