Australian unscripted factual series “You Can’t Ask That” is poised to bel localized across a swath of countries in East and South Asia. Format rights to the hit show, which explores diversity and inclusion by posing candid questions that people might otherwise by unwilling to ask, have been licensed by social welfare-oriented producer Be Inclusive and by Tiger Tiger Pictures. “You Can’t Ask That Asia” is now being developed by the pair with a view to streaming release in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea Each episode focuses on a single misunderstood group – such as deaf...