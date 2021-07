The West Texas Intermediate oil market has rallied a bit during Friday’s trading session in what could be described as a quiet session. At the moment we have recovered the $ 70 level and that represents a positive sign but what impresses me the most is the fact that a hammer has formed on the weekly chart, which suggests that there will continue to be upward pressure and that the best strategy is to buy after short-term corrections. In fact, I will not personally worry about the rise until we break above the $ 65 level.