Draft Report Describes “Dismissive” Attitude During Training for Portland Police’s Now-Dissolved Riot Squad

“RRT members did not seem to take the training seriously (e.g., none of the attendees turned on their video cameras and one freely admitted to ‘multitasking’).”. A new draft report evaluating the Portland Police Bureau’s compliance with a 2012 settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice criticizes training of the Rapid Response Team, a group of about 50 officers who volunteered to face off with racial justice protesters, and who resigned en masse in mid-June, effectively disbanding the unit.