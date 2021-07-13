Cancel
Portland, OR

Draft Report Describes “Dismissive” Attitude During Training for Portland Police’s Now-Dissolved Riot Squad

By Tess Riski
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“RRT members did not seem to take the training seriously (e.g., none of the attendees turned on their video cameras and one freely admitted to ‘multitasking’).”. A new draft report evaluating the Portland Police Bureau’s compliance with a 2012 settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice criticizes training of the Rapid Response Team, a group of about 50 officers who volunteered to face off with racial justice protesters, and who resigned en masse in mid-June, effectively disbanding the unit.

