Sunisa Lee sat through the agonizing wait in last place. This was before her sensational comeback on the all-around leaderboard Sunday at qualifying. She had just struggled through two rotations on floor and vault, and she was sixth out of six for Team USA in the all-around standings. It was then, in the empty Ariake Arena in Tokyo, that another country made an inquiry to the judges which put all the action on hold for more than 15 minutes.