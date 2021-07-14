360 Coverage: Fires burning thousands of acres in Okanogan county, multiple homes lost
In tonight's 360 coverage, the latest details on fires burning in Okanogan County threatening Nespelem and surrounding communities. Sean Owsley speaks one-on-one with Colville Tribal Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. on how a shift in winds may have saved the entire town. PLUS, Idaho Governor Brad Little sounding the alarm in neighboring Idaho about fire conditions. You can read more about the fires in Okanogan County here.www.khq.com
