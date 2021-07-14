Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oneida County in central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1050 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boonville to Floyd, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Whitesboro, Boonville, Forestport, Oriskany, Steuben, Remsen and Holland Patent. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
