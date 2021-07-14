Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

“My password is weak? Well, so is my memory, so cut me some slack and let me keep it!” What isn’t weak is the bond market, and rates continue to fall. Lenders, weak or strong, have a lot on their plates. Mortgage rates continue to drop, and lenders are grappling with renegotiations, improving efficiency, and nationwide appraisal delays and expenses. And how’s your move back to the office, or not, going? “Our profession cannot long endure a remote work model!” That’s what the Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer is telling law firms. "I strongly believe that firms that return to the office will have a significant performance advantage over those that do not," CLO Eric Grossman wrote in a letter to Morgan Stanley's outside law firms. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology. Lenders using Candor produce a high-quality loan that requires only 1 underwriter touch on 70% of loans. Imagine the ROI by reducing fallout, improving hedge, slashing cycle time, and banishing repurchases.)