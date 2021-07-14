Principals and GCS Leadership Changes Announced

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced promotions and new appointments on Tuesday during the Board of Education meeting. Rashad Slade has been promoted to senior executive director of student assignment. He has served as executive director of student assignment since 2020. Previously, Slade served as the district’s director of blended learning from 2017 through 2020. Slade received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) in December of 2020 and has been with Guilford County Schools since 2003.