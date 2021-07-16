Cancel
What if an RNA molecule could do it all over again?

By Harriet Bailey
Posted by 
Massive Science
Massive Science
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would an RNA molecule today have to say about the origins of life? We live in a world where cellular life is dominated by DNA, but this wasn’t always the case. The Origins of Life…Again is a speculative look at the future from the perspective of an RNA molecule if she was able to take agency for her own destiny. Instigated by an NSF funded project that is using synthetic biology to investigate the origins of life — RNA imagines a future based on the past, one that leads to insight on RNA-based viruses, the limits of fully synthetic genomes, and potential extraterrestrial life.

Massive Science

Massive Science

Massive helps scientists share stories about their work and lives in pursuit of a more informed, rational, and curious society.

