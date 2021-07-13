Yankee Park Playground: Design Preference Survey

The Yankee Park playground is getting an upgrade! The Centerville-Washington Park District is interested in learning which of the proposed playground designs the community prefers. Goals previously identified for this project are: an ADA safety surface, an ADA specific element, swings, a separate structure for ages 2 – 5 and shade features. Please view all three options. Each option is displayed with two renderings and a video. We would appreciate it if you could also share the options with your children!