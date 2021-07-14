Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UFRL_0aw8ub6z00

BEIJING — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission.

The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped.

Most of those killed were hotel guests.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Beijing#Earthquake#23 People#Shanghai#Accident#Chinese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
RelationshipsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate. Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Covid could be spread through FARTING, ministers claim

CORONAVIRUS could be spread through FARTING, government ministers have claimed. Some officials have privately pointed to evidence that the virus can be spread through omitting bodily gasses in confined spaces like bathrooms. One minister told The Telegraph that they read "credible-looking stuff on it" from other countries around the world.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy