Clark County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The hottest temperatures through this latest heat spell have passed, with a slow cooling trend expected through the rest of the week.

alerts.weather.gov

