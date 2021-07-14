Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN CATRON AND SOUTHWESTERN CIBOLA COUNTIES At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate a threat for flash flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches possible in the warned area. Excessive runoff will persist into arroyos, creeks, washes and low water crossings. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pietown, Omega, Old Horse Springs and Aragon and portions of New Mexico State Highway 169. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
