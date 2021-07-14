HAUM, a Queer-Owned and Community-Driven Yoga Studio, Opens in the Mission District
SF welcomes a new yoga studio that doesn't just cater to ‘the able-bodied, straight, white folks who practice yoga’. The pandemic hit San Francisco’s small business landscape like a celestial body striking the Yucatan Peninsula — which is to say the past year brought a mass extinction event to local restaurants, bookshops, and fitness studios. Alas, Covid-19-necessitated safety protocols ended up shutting hundreds of Bay Area restaurants and dozens of fitness studios in San Francisco.thebolditalic.com
