Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

By Ty West
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Computing Technology Industry Association Inc Company. The surge in demand for tech employees showed no signs of abating in the second quarter. According to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data, 58% of the nation’s largest metro areas posted at least a 20% increase in tech job postings between the first and second quarters. Only 10 of the 148 metros in the analysis had fewer postings compared to the first quarter, which was also a strong quarter for tech hiring.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
911
Followers
3K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Herbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Job Postings#Job Market#Silicon Valley#Comptia#Target Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

NIGA Convention focuses on post-pandemic operations, sports betting, cashless tech, and marketing

The 35th National Indian Tradeshow & Convention is the first large-scale event of its kind in Las Vegas since the shutdown from the pandemic. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people are expected to attend the show at the new Caesars Forum Conference Center between July 19 and 23. According to the event’s website, the tradeshow and convention will be a celebration of strength, self-reliance, and success aimed at tribal leaders and casino executives. The convention also will be a chance for attendees to renew friendships and learn about the latest gaming innovations and developments.
Miami, FLthenextmiami.com

Miami Ranks #1 For Tech Job Growth In Q2 2021

The number of tech job listings in Miami grew faster than any other major U.S. city last quarter, a new analysis shows. Overall, Miami tech job listings grew 29% to 14,084 in the second quarter, according to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data cited in the SFBJ.
Miami, FLbondbuyer.com

eMerge Americas bets on Miami as tech hub

EMerge Americas, a venture-backed platform focused on changing Miami into the tech hub of the Americas, closed a round of investment led by Florida Funders, the firm announced on Tuesday. Florida Funders is a a venture capital fund and an angel investor network, and its investment in eMerge Americas is...
EconomyGovernment Technology

N.J. Proposal Aims to Jumpstart Emerging Tech Businesses

New tech businesses could soon have incentives to make their way to New Jersey as part of a recently proposed bill that looks to provide funding through an innovation partnership initiative. The initiative would allocate funds to other nonprofit partnerships to promote the growth of emerging tech within the state,...
AgriculturePosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Post-holiday COVID-19 surge less severe in state; vaccines come to farmers' market

New COVID-19 cases continue to creep higher across the state, but at a slower pace than the national surge. There were 273 new positives in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, pushing the state’s rolling seven-day average to 229 cases a day. While that’s up about 17% in three weeks, the nation’s average daily cases are up by 28% in same period.
Stockskfgo.com

Big tech companies retake market reins with earnings on tap

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The rally on Wall Street faces a fresh test next week with a flood of earnings reports from major U.S. companies, including the tech and internet behemoths that have recently retaken leadership of the market. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to...
MarketsForbes

How Data-Driven Tech Can Help Higher Ed Elevate Top Skills Amid Job Market Turmoil

Jim Milton is the Chairman and CEO of Anthology, a global leader in Higher Ed technology. As the American economy begins to recover after the pandemic, some trends are imperiling its long-term growth. In particular, the latest U.S. jobs reports showed only 266,000 new nonfarm payroll additions in April versus the expected 1 million, and only a modest improvement of 559,000 new people added to payrolls in May.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Ops Jobs; Tech Training, MSR, Text Marketing, Anti-Fraud Tools; Goodbye Adverse Market Fee; Rates Continue Down

“My password is weak? Well, so is my memory, so cut me some slack and let me keep it!” What isn’t weak is the bond market, and rates continue to fall. Lenders, weak or strong, have a lot on their plates. Mortgage rates continue to drop, and lenders are grappling with renegotiations, improving efficiency, and nationwide appraisal delays and expenses. And how’s your move back to the office, or not, going? “Our profession cannot long endure a remote work model!” That’s what the Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer is telling law firms. "I strongly believe that firms that return to the office will have a significant performance advantage over those that do not," CLO Eric Grossman wrote in a letter to Morgan Stanley's outside law firms. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology. Lenders using Candor produce a high-quality loan that requires only 1 underwriter touch on 70% of loans. Imagine the ROI by reducing fallout, improving hedge, slashing cycle time, and banishing repurchases.)
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
California StateThe Jewish Press

California Legalized Theft. Porch Piracy Soared.

California legalized theft with Proposition 47. Since then pharmacies and small businesses have been forced to shut down by a wave of shoplifters with nothing to fear from the law. But it’s not just stores that are reeling from the crime wave unleashed by criminal justice reform. Proposition 47 was...
Grocery & Supermaketfreightwaves.com

Walmart reigns in grocery delivery wars, but Instacart is pushing hard

January was the peak sales month for online grocery sales, reaching $9.3 billion during the month, according to a Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey conducted Jan. 28-31. Sales in February started to fall, dropping 14% to $8 billion, and have remained on a slow decline since, as more Americans began leaving their homes. Sales fell 24% from January through June, according to Bloomberg Second Measure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy