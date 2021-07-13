John Riley and Vickie Mitchell Fourshee
John Riley Fourshee, 70, and Vickie Mitchell Fourshee, 69, both of Cadiz, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, while vacationing in Moyie Springs, Idaho. John was born April 23, 1951, in Trigg County, the second of three sons born to the late Thomas “Tommy” Fourshee and Geneva Nell Fourshee (nee Mize). Vickie was born September 22, 1951, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late Millard D. Mitchell and Nettie Mae Mitchell Giannini (nee Hart).www.kentuckynewera.com
