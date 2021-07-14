Cancel
Health

Alzheimer's virtual support

By Fabulous fireworks
miltontimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandish Village is offering a virtual Alzheimer's support group at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15. To register for the Zoom meeting go to https://bit.ly/2U6oY6x. Call 617-298-5656 for more help. The group meets every third Thursday.

#Support Group#Alzheimer
