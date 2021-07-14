Alzheimer's virtual support

A person’s ability to think, act, or speak is altered by Alzheimer’s disease, which causes loss of memory and other brain functions, leading to a steady decrease in a person’s ability to function in their daily life. While researchers across the world are working to better understand this disease, and, someday, develop a cure, it is important for people to recognize the early warning signs and know that there are treatment options. To share the latest information on Alzheimer’s disease, Memorial Hermann spoke to leading experts Dr. Paul E. Schulz, director of the UTHealth Neurosciences Neurocognitive Disorders Center and professor in the Department of Neurology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, as well as the director of the Dementia Program at the Mischer Neuroscience Institute at Memorial Hermann, and Dr. Nahid J. Rianon, MBBS, DrPH, assistant professor of geriatric medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.