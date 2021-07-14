'Aline' Review: Valérie Lemercier's Sappy Céline Dion Cover Lacks the Range of the Artist It Celebrates
You know who does a really great Céline Dion? Kathy Griffin. Typically withering in her impressions, the comedian clearly has a soft spot for the vocal superstar. She gets the singer’s French-Canadian accent, the unconventional appeal of her open-book private life and that fabulously operatic body language — one hand gesturing toward heaven, the other beating her chest — cultivated over a career of projecting her emotions, like her voice, to the very back row.www.thehour.com
Comments / 0