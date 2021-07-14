Cancel
AP PHOTOS: Bikers clear Indonesian streets for ambulances

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEKASI, Indonesia (AP) — The motorcycle riders weave through the jammed vehicles, honking their horns as they flank ambulances trying to find their way through the traffic-choked streets of Indonesia's capital region. The two-wheeled volunteers provide a key service in the sprawling metropolis, one in more need than ever as...

