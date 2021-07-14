'A Quiet Place, Part II' and 'Black Widow' show that theaters and streaming can coexist

In this clip, which comes from the special features available on the Digital and Blu-ray/4K releases of A Quiet Place Part II, Director John Krasinski gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a terrifying car sequence in the movie was filmed. In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path in this terrifyingly suspenseful thriller. The film is written and directed by John Krasinski, and stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. A Quiet Place Part II is available now on Digital, and releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27, 2021.