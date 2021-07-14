Cancel
Rosie Perez Returns to Primetime Emmys 28 Years After Last 'In Living Color' Nomination

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
Cover picture for the articleAfter 28 years, Rosie Perez will be making her way back to the Emmy Awards next month for the fourth time as a nominee. The actress managed to nab a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Perez responded to the nomination news on Tuesday morning (July 13) via Twitter. "Yay!!!!! Thank you so much! I'm screaming right now on set," she wrote, adding the hashtag "tears of joy."

