Rosie Perez Returns to Primetime Emmys 28 Years After Last 'In Living Color' Nomination

Dancing With the Stars may find celebrities dancing it out on the stage in a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy, but the ABC dancing competition now has the chance to walk away with a few trophies of its own. After airing its 29th season this past fall, Dancing With the Stars earned five Emmy nominations. While the show has earned Emmy nods in the past, these nominations mark the first since Tyra Banks took over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.