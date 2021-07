If Marvel Cinematic Universe ever decides to go for a prequel starring Jane Foster, they have the perfect candidate for the job – Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things starrer recently made it to the news when she was styled and dressed exactly like Natalie Portman’s character of Jane Foster in Thor. The next part, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in 2022. It is also unclear what Millie has in store next after Stranger Things season 4 and Enola Holmes movies. But even if Marvel plans something like this how will the audience react to it is the main issue. Will they be able to see another Jane Foster and accept her?