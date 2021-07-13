Three Bay Watershed Cities Ask Va. for $1.4 Billion in Wastewater Fixes
The American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11 may offer infrastructure funding solutions to major pollution problems that have plagued Richmond, Alexandria, and Lynchburg, Va. for more than a century. Together, the three cities are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to allocate $1.4 billion to support these complex rebuilds, $883 million for Richmond, $500 million for Alexandria, and $50 million for Lynchburg. The proposal has strong bipartisan support in the Commonwealth’s General Assembly ahead of its August 2 special session.chesapeakebaymagazine.com
