Three Bay Watershed Cities Ask Va. for $1.4 Billion in Wastewater Fixes

The spoils of commerce give Bay islands a chance to live again. Runoff in the Chesapeake watershed carries sediment into its creeks and rivers, eventually depositing it into the Bay where it settles to the bottom. As a result, the Bay’s deeper channels fill in over time. Constant dredging is required to maintain access for the ships that use the Port of Baltimore, which provides 1,200 jobs and generates more than $2 billion in business revenue annually for Maryland. Hart Miller Island, just north of the mouth of the Patapsco River, was the first large-scale island restoration project on the Chesapeake. Dredged material from the Patapsco River and the approaching channels was used to rebuild the island, which had nearly eroded away. Once the Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Port Authority had nearly completed restoring Hart Miller, they began to look south to Poplar Island as a new location to deposit dredged material.