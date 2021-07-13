Cancel
Virginia State

Three Bay Watershed Cities Ask Va. for $1.4 Billion in Wastewater Fixes

 14 days ago
The American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11 may offer infrastructure funding solutions to major pollution problems that have plagued Richmond, Alexandria, and Lynchburg, Va. for more than a century. Together, the three cities are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to allocate $1.4 billion to support these complex rebuilds, $883 million for Richmond, $500 million for Alexandria, and $50 million for Lynchburg. The proposal has strong bipartisan support in the Commonwealth’s General Assembly ahead of its August 2 special session.

chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Maryland StatePosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Tougher Md. Rockfish Poaching Penalties Proposed

As the recreational striped bass season remains closed for two weeks to help protect the species, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces plans to toughen up penalties for poachers who take undersized or out-of-season rockfish. In a proposal made public Monday in the Maryland Register, DNR announced its...
Virginia StatePosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Woman Survives Being Swept out to Sea off Va. Eastern Shore

A 67-year-old woman is safe after being rescued a mile offshore of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, clinging to a boogie board. The Coast Guard says the woman was swept out to sea from Metompkin Inlet in Accomack County, Va., on Friday. Her husband called 911 when he saw her swept away from the shore. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Coast Guard launched a search.
Virginia StatePosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Rare Calico Lobster on Display in Va., Saved from Red Lobster Dinner

The odds of a bright, speckled calico lobster sit at one in 30 million. And now you can meet one of them at the Virginia Living Museum. “Freckles” the calico lobster was saved from the dinner table at a Red Lobster restaurant in Manassas, Va. He likely got his orange and black spots due to a genetic mutation in his pigmentation. Lobsters colored with this calico pattern rarely survive in the wild, experts say, because their bright color makes them vulnerable to predators.
SciencePosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Finding Ben’s Ten

An archaeological dig turns up a piece of Harriet Tubman history. In the swamps and lowlands around the Chesapeake Bay, legends tell of treasures: the fortune that the ghost of Big Lizz guards, the buried treasure at the ruins of the Warwick Fort Manor House, or the lost gold of the pirate William Kidd. It turns out that the swamps have treasures based in reality, too. In the early months of 2020, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Refuge Manager Marcia Pradines thought a partnership between the federal government and state of Maryland might be able to find something priceless.
Posted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Weigh in on Port Traffic Changes at Mouth of Chesapeake Bay

The entrance to the Chesapeake Bay is a busy place. It is common to see commercial vessels, from massive container ships to smaller fishing vessels and barges, sharing the channels with military vessels, all the while surrounded by recreational boats traveling in every direction. With vessel traffic expected to increase, and with planned wind turbine farms restricting routes, the United States Coast Guard has wisely decided to plan ahead. The result is the Port Access Route Study (PARS)—and USCG is looking for feedback on it from boaters like you.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Return to Poplar Island

The spoils of commerce give Bay islands a chance to live again. Runoff in the Chesapeake watershed carries sediment into its creeks and rivers, eventually depositing it into the Bay where it settles to the bottom. As a result, the Bay’s deeper channels fill in over time. Constant dredging is required to maintain access for the ships that use the Port of Baltimore, which provides 1,200 jobs and generates more than $2 billion in business revenue annually for Maryland. Hart Miller Island, just north of the mouth of the Patapsco River, was the first large-scale island restoration project on the Chesapeake. Dredged material from the Patapsco River and the approaching channels was used to rebuild the island, which had nearly eroded away. Once the Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Port Authority had nearly completed restoring Hart Miller, they began to look south to Poplar Island as a new location to deposit dredged material.
Lusby, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Unique Stays Around the Bay

From a historic Georgian-era farm to a tiny house made from a steamboat, here are seven sweet stays for a unique Baycation. Cove Point Light, Lusby, Md. Lighthouses are beautiful from afar, but if you’ve ever been inside one, you know the interior is typically spartan, making a stay in one better in theory than in actuality. But a lighthouse keepers’ home—now that’s an entirely different story.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Fireworks are Back! Here’s Where to Watch in 2021

2020 was a discouraging year on many fronts, but celebrating the 4th of July without our favorite waterfront fireworks displays just didn’t feel right. In 2021, not every municipal fireworks show is back up and running (Baltimore, for example, remains canceled this year), but an awful lot are ready for an audience this holiday weekend. Below, find our list of waterside displays.

