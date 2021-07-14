Earn Fave Cashback with Physical Card (No Phone Required) with New FavePay CardLink

If you are already familiar with ShopBack GO, the new FavePay CardLink is very similar to that - you simply link a credit card (limited to just Visa cards for now) to your FavePay account and you will earn cashback on Fave when you use the physical credit card - no phone is required! This is especially great since you do not have to worry about whether the business is a participating FavePay CardLink merchant or not - simply pay with a linked credit card as you normally would and the bonus cashback will be automatically tracked in your Fave account.