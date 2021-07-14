Students are jump starting their career in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Automotive and Truck Education Association is partnering with local auto-body shops and Northcentral Technical College for a free class. The class is called the Auto Collision Basics Training Pathways Program. It is funded through grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Development. Through this, students are given the opportunity to get real-world experience. “It’s all hands-on,” Dealer Principal, Jerry Brickner III said.www.wsaw.com
Comments / 0