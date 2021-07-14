Mullins, Guerrero write Mancini on Stand Up To Cancer cards
Trey Mancini may not be an All-Star this season, but two of his AL counterparts made sure his name was mentioned during the Stand Up To Cancer intermission. In between innings, the All-Star Game was paused to allow players, coaches and fans to stand and recognize people in their lives affected by cancer. Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins was shown holding a sign that said “Boom Boom Trey,” honoring his teammate who missed the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with colon cancer.www.nbcsports.com
