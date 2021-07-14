Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

The 35th National Indian Tradeshow & Convention is the first large-scale event of its kind in Las Vegas since the shutdown from the pandemic. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people are expected to attend the show at the new Caesars Forum Conference Center between July 19 and 23. According to the event’s website, the tradeshow and convention will be a celebration of strength, self-reliance, and success aimed at tribal leaders and casino executives. The convention also will be a chance for attendees to renew friendships and learn about the latest gaming innovations and developments.