Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pregnant women and mothers threatened by Afghan violence

By Elise BLANCHARD
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ri0cU_0aw8r6zc00
With the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces and escalating violence, there are signs access to maternal care could become even more difficult for Afghan mothers /AFP

Married to a much older man in Afghanistan, Wati -- who thinks she is around 30 years old -- is pregnant for a fifth time in four years, including two miscarriages.

She has travelled by car to a government-run maternity clinic in a poor and rural village in southern Kandahar province, the birthplace of the Taliban.

"I am afraid I will lose the baby again," she tells AFP, a small bump showing on her frail frame.

Decades of conflict and poverty have long made it a struggle for women to access maternal healthcare in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZQ0N_0aw8r6zc00
Decades of conflict and poverty have long made it a struggle for women to access maternal healthcare in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan /AFP

With the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces and escalating violence, there are signs it could become even more difficult, with thousands of women displaced, roads increasingly too dangerous to travel and international aid drying up.

At the clinic in Kandahar, women in burqas arrive accompanied by male relatives, who are barred from entering and wait outside on the grass.

"I only have permission to leave the house to go to the doctor," says Wati, clutching her medical notes in a plastic bag.

With five children, fellow mother Khorma has also had two miscarriages and is worried after discovering she is pregnant again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALmCy_0aw8r6zc00
Forty-one percent of Afghan women give birth at home and 60 percent have no postnatal care, according to a 2018 study /AFP

"I worked too hard at home," she said during a visit to the clinic in Dand district, before the Taliban launched its latest sweeping offensive across the country.

Forty-one percent of Afghan women give birth at home and 60 percent have no postnatal care, according to a 2018 study by the KIT Royal Tropical Institute, based in the Netherlands.

The statistics are worse in the south, the region worst affected by decades of conflict, with clinics often too far away or requiring expensive transport through dangerous areas.

"Some families don't care about pregnancies: the women give birth at home, start bleeding too much and go into shock," says Husna, a midwife.

- Aid decline 'life threatening' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOUqO_0aw8r6zc00
Although healthcare in Afghanistan has improved -- mainly in cities -- insecurity and poverty still have a devastating impact /AFP

The international community has poured billions of dollars in aid into Afghanistan during the past two decades of US-led military involvement, with the average infant mortality rate halved between 2003 and 2018, according to the World Bank.

Although healthcare has improved -- mainly in cities -- insecurity and poverty still have a devastating impact.

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF recorded that 7,700 women died in childbirth in 2017 -- twice the number of civilians killed in political violence that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcmnD_0aw8r6zc00
The United Nations children's agency UNICEF recorded that 7,700 Afghan women died in childbirth in 2017 -- twice the number of civilians killed in political violence that year /AFP

The drawdown of US and NATO troops has accompanied a slashing of foreign aid, which Human Rights Watch says has already delivered a "life-threatening" impact on women and girls.

In the dusty village of Qasem Pul, midwife Najia goes house-to-house, monitoring women through their pregnancies.

"Some families don't let women go to clinics. Sometimes men don't even let me in," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vivG9_0aw8r6zc00
The drawdown of US and NATO troops has accompanied a slashing of foreign aid, which Human Rights Watch says has already delivered a "life-threatening" impact on women and girls /AFP

Najia meets with Kela in the courtyard of her home, a little boy resting in her lap, his face screwed in pain.

"I want to start family planning," she says, after realising she was five months pregnant with a sixth child.

"I have economic problems and I cannot take care of all my children. We don't even have money for soap."

Crucially, she has the approval of her husband.

- 'My baby died' -

In a mobile clinic set up in a village on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province, midwife Qandi Gul is examining women and children -- many displaced by the conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LztyB_0aw8r6zc00
Farzana fled her village in Helmand province when it was taken over by the Taliban /AFP

"Most of them are sick. The families don't take good care of women," she says.

Patients waited with their sick children in the courtyard -- all with agonising stories of miscarriages, or neighbours who died giving birth.

"My child died in Marja because I did not have access to a clinic or a midwife," says 20-year-old Farzana, who fled her Taliban-held hometown. "Many children died."

The situation in Helmand province "is really critical", Gul later told AFP over the phone, as the Taliban press on with a sweeping offensive.

"All the people are being affected."

Desperate mothers are still prepared to take monumental risks to access healthcare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fH5rA_0aw8r6zc00
Seven-month-old boy Bilal was born prematurely with a cleft lip and suffered from pneumonia and acute malnutrition when his mother brought him to hospital /AFP

Shazia, married at 10 and now a mother of three at 18, told AFP that while living under Taliban rule she had to walk for hours to reach a clinic -- and was sometimes blocked by the militants.

"It was very dangerous. Three women died on the way," says Shazia, now resettled in government-controlled Lashkar Gah.

At a hospital in the city for critically malnourished children, run by French humanitarian group Action Against Hunger, Rozia had arrived from a Taliban-held village.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMjmS_0aw8r6zc00
Midwife Qandi Gul registers patients at a mobile clinic for women and children near Lashkar Gah /AFP

Her seven-month-old boy Bilal, born prematurely with a cleft lip, suffers from pneumonia and acute malnutrition.

"I was very scared of the fighting," she told AFP, but braved the journey after the health of her son deteriorated.

She has already lost one child, also born prematurely, after the hospital where she delivered asked her to leave because of a lack of resources.

Her child died three days later.

"No one could help me," she says.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malnutrition#Taliban#Infant Mortality Rate#The World Bank#United Nations#Unicef#Nato#Human Rights Watch#Afp Najia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Country
Netherlands
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
WorldWNMT AM 650

Afghan neighbours wary of new refugee crisis as violence surges

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meets regional leaders for talks in Uzbekistan on Thursday as deteriorating security in his country raises fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis with neighbouring Pakistan already ruling out taking any more. Several million Afghans have been displaced within their country over years...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan violence displaces over 36,000 families in 4 months

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Amid the recent increase in the Taliban offensive, more than 36,000 families have been internally displaced in Afghanistan over the past four months. Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Thursday expressed concern over a potential spike in the number of displaced people if war...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban, Afghan leaders agree on ceasefire in western province

An Afghan official said Thursday a ceasefire had been negotiated with local Taliban leaders in a western province that had come under assault by the militants in their sweeping campaign across the countryside. The ceasefire was brokered by tribal elders," Shams told AFP. After taking hold of the rest of the province, Taliban militants swooped on Qala-i-Naw, where Afghan forces and Taliban fighters engaged in street battles.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban 'rampaged through town' after seizing Pakistan border crossing

Soon after capturing a key border crossing into Pakistan, scores of Taliban fighters rampaged through the town, looting homes and seizing vehicles of government officials who had fled, according to local residents. "The Taliban are roaming on motorbikes and cars through the bazaar," Sanaullah, a resident of the Spin Boldak border town along the frontier with Pakistan, told AFP by telephone on Thursday. "Homes of government officials are being looted... It is like they were waiting for two decades to seek revenge." A spokesman for the Taliban said the claims were not true.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

Proposals to induce labour earlier in pregnant ethnic minority women ‘are racist and discriminatory’

Plans to recommend early induction of labour in ethnic minority women are not based on evidence and may be discriminatory, health professionals and campaigners have warned.Draft guidelines drawn up by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) suggest induction should be considered at 39 weeks for pregnant women who are over 35, classed as obese, or have a black, Asian or minority ethnic family background.The committee behind the proposal said it was "in their knowledge and experience" that the above groups "were at a higher risk of adverse events".Black women are four times more likely than white women to...
WorldPosted by
AFP

China says bus blast that killed 12 in Pakistan was 'bombing'

Beijing said nine Chinese workers were among 12 people killed Wednesday by a bomb attack on a bus in northwestern Pakistan and called for severe punishment, but Islamabad blamed the explosion on a "gas leak". He urged Pakistan to "severely punish" those responsible and "earnestly protect" Chinese nationals and projects. 
POTUSNew York Post

Stunning video shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters

Shocking new footage shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters in the Caribbean nation — as the island’s president calls on Communist loyalists to confront the mobs. “They’re firing at the protesters!” @sos_cuba posted in Spanish on Twitter, with a video of Cuban cops walking toward demonstrators as shots are heard in the background.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Army Ranger who joined Capitol riot is ordered to remain in jail until trial because he's 'too dangerous' as judge slams him for using his military training to help organize MAGA mob

A former Army Ranger turned substitute teacher who joined the Capitol rioters on January 6 has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial after a federal judge deemed him too dangerous to be released. Robert Morss, of Pittsburgh, was slammed by the judge for using his military training...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 0

Community Policy