Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWUNDERLICH, JASON R - 18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT. On July 13th, 2021, Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a hotel in the 1800 block of Harrisburg Pike for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon police arrival it was determined through investigation that Jason R Wunderlich did display a knife in a threatening manner to the...

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wunderlich#Harrisburg Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

WUNDERLICH, JASON R - 18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT

On July 13th, 2021, Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a hotel in the 1800 block of Harrisburg Pike for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon police arrival it was determined through investigation that Jason R Wunderlich did display a knife in a threatening manner to the victim. Wunderlich was issued a non-traffic citation for summary harassment, and subsequently arrested for warrants that were out of a neighboring jurisdiction.
Middlesex, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Yoder, Taylor James - (1 count) Harassment

On July 21st, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department was dispatched to 1121 Harrisburg Pike for an active disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that Taylor Yoder struck the victim in the face during an argument. Officers were unable to make contact with Yoder due to him fleeing the scene before police arrival. Due to the statements provided by the victim and a witness, Yoder was cited for harassment.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bowie, Jason M - (18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception and 1 additional charge

On July 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Jason Bowie was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On May 13, 2019 Austin Mummert deposited a check for $150.00 into his Member's 1st Federal Credit Union. The check was from a Wells Fargo Account held by a Jason M. Bowie. Over the next two days, he deposited multiple checks from Bowie totaling $2,260. Subsequent to the deposits, debits were received out of Mummert's Member's 1st Account to include ATM withdrawals of cash, debit card purchases, and other transactions that caused the money from the checks to be debited from the account.
Retailcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Potteiger, Renee Lee - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3)

On July 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Renee Potteiger was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On June 25th, 2021 at 11:45 a.m., Lower Allen Police were dispatched to Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road, for a non-active retail theft. Information was obtained about a theft that occurred on June 22nd, 2021, around 5:18 p.m., involving a white female that stole $89.95 worth of merchandise. A vehicle description and license plate was obtained from store surveillance video and the female suspect was positively identified as Renee Potteiger.
Pen Argyl, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Lytle, Elizabeth Ann Patricia - (18) 2701(a)(1) Simple Assault (M2) and (18) 2709(a)(1) Harassment (S)

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to 248 E. Main St, in the Borough of Pen Argyl for a "domestic in progress." Officers located a male on location with physical injuries. The male informed Officers the injuries were caused by his paramour, Elizabeth Lytle. E. Lytle fled the residence prior to Police arriving on location.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Williams, Anthony Lynn - 3922 (A1) Theft by Deception F3 and 1 additional charge

On March 17, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Anthony L. Williams was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 14, 2020, three checks totaling $2,749 were remotely deposited into Anthony Williams' Members First account. ATM withdrawals and debit transactions immediately followed the withdrawals, causing a total loss of $2,750.39 to Member's First. A certified 10 day demand letter was sent to Williams, which returned as unclaimed.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Stepler, Devin - DUI; DUS DUI related

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at approximately 0136 HRS, Devin STEPLER was operating a Jeep following a marked police vehicle, then turned south onto South Penn Street where three DO NOT ENTER signs are posted, then turned left (east) into the 100 block of E. Neff Ave. which is posted ONE-WAY (west). I activated the overhead lights and the driver stopped the vehicle at the next intersection (E. Neff Ave. at S. Gettle Ave.). STEPLER was arrested (and subsequently charged) for DUI 3rd offense and Driving Under a DUI Related Suspension.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Gulfport, MSPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Hides in High-End Mall Restroom, Rapes Mother Inside Stall & Cracks Her Head: Police

A Mississippi man is behind bars after police say he raped and physically assaulted a woman at a high-end Gulfport mall. Andrew Malik Jones, 28, allegedly hid in a bathroom Gulfport Premium Outlets at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities said an Oklahoma mom who was visiting the area entered the bathroom, where Jones quickly shoved her into one of the stalls, then beat and raped her, according to police.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Met Police officer charged with misconduct in public office over ‘inappropriate contact with teenagers’

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over allegations of “inappropriate contact with teenagers”.PC Adnan Arib will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it conducted an investigation following a referral from Scotland Yard in July 2019.It said PC Arib, who is based in east London, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office “in relation to allegations of inappropriate contact he had with two teenagers he met through the course of his duties”.The charge was announced following a series of controversies for the Metropolitan...
Public SafetyFox News

NYPD officer accused of assaulting man for alleged racial slur

A veteran New York Police Department sergeant is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted one suspect who hurled anti-Asian slurs at him and allegedly punched another suspect who spat at him in a holding cell. "When they see the video [of the incidents], they'll be as surprised as we...
Tennessee Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Terrible Tennessee Teens Brutalize a 10-Year-Old – Their Mother Uploads It on TikTok

Terrible Tennessee teens spent five hours bloodying a 10-year-old girl as their mother filmed it for social media sharing. The assault occurred in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on July 19. According to the little girl’s mother, who requested anonymity to protect her daughter’s privacy, about 7:30 a.m., some of her daughter’s friends came on their door and invited the little girl over to play.
Beauregard Parish, LALake Charles American Press

Man accused of threatening grandparents

JENNINGS — A Beauregard Parish man is facing multiple charges after threatening his grandparents during a disturbance at a residence in rural Jeff Davis Parish. Joshua Allen Hooper, 40, of Ragley was arrested Monday on charges of simple assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to the infirmed. He is being held...
Public SafetyPosted by
thedrive

Obnoxious BMW Owner Ordered to Pay Over $5,000 to Annoyed Neighbors

Sued by his neighbors, the driver will pay damages for his loud and reckless driving. Most neighborhoods have that guy—the one that drives a fully sick lowered car with an ear-splitting exhaust, capable of waking up all but the soundest sleeper when they cruise around the streets. Often, it's just one of those things you learn to live with in the suburbs, but for some, it can be altogether too much. Back in May, we reported the case of Bryan Hillman, aka @staticb1tch, who was being sued by his neighbors for disturbing the peace. Those lawsuits have gone to trial, and Hillman is out over $5000, reports Tire Meets Road.
Larimer County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Larimer County Flash Flooding: Remains Of 3rd Missing Person Found; Patricia Brown And David Brown Identified As Other Victims

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBc4) — The remains of a third person killed in the flash flooding in Larimer County last week were found Monday morning and authorities identified the remains of two other victims. The search continues for a fourth missing person in the Poudre Canyon. On July 20, Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded to a death scene at the location of Cache la Poudre River near mile marker 88 in Bellvue, Colorado: The decedent has been identified as Patricia Brown, age 59, of Madison, Wisconsin, who died from fresh water drowning due to flash flood. On July 25, Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded to a death scene at the location of Cache la Poudre River near Indian Meadows Lodge in Bellevue, Colorado: The decedent has been identified as David Brown, age 61, of San Antonio, Texas. The manner and cause of death are pending. The person found Monday morning has not yet been identified.
West Chester, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Harassment

On July 21st, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department was dispatched to 1121 Harrisburg Pike for an active disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that Taylor Yoder struck the victim in the face during an argument. Officers were unable to make contact with Yoder due to him fleeing... Source:. Charges:

Comments / 0

Community Policy