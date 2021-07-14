Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

Abbott is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22. We expect Abbott to report revenues and earnings above the consensus estimates, driven by continued growth in diagnostics business, along with a rebound in demand for medical devices. We expect the company to navigate well based on these trends over the latest quarter, and ABT stock to rise in the near term. Trefis’ forecast indicates that Abbott’s valuation is $132 per share, which is 11% higher than the current market price of around $119. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Abbott’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.