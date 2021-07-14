Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

By Ty West
Posted by 
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Demand for tech talent surged nationally during the second quarter. Here's a look at where job postings surged the most – including some surprising emerging markets.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Job Postings#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Triangle Business Journal

New tech job postings in Triangle fall off as other metros see surge

New postings for tech jobs actually decreased in the Triangle between the first and second quarters while the numbers surged in other major metros. How will the commercial real estate industry manage the Triangle's growth, the legal issues surrounding work-from-home policy changes, and react to the demographic shift in the Triangle? Join our expert panelists as they address these issues.
MarketsForbes

How Data-Driven Tech Can Help Higher Ed Elevate Top Skills Amid Job Market Turmoil

Jim Milton is the Chairman and CEO of Anthology, a global leader in Higher Ed technology. As the American economy begins to recover after the pandemic, some trends are imperiling its long-term growth. In particular, the latest U.S. jobs reports showed only 266,000 new nonfarm payroll additions in April versus the expected 1 million, and only a modest improvement of 559,000 new people added to payrolls in May.
Miami, FLthenextmiami.com

Miami Ranks #1 For Tech Job Growth In Q2 2021

The number of tech job listings in Miami grew faster than any other major U.S. city last quarter, a new analysis shows. Overall, Miami tech job listings grew 29% to 14,084 in the second quarter, according to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data cited in the SFBJ.
BusinessThe Independent

UK jobs market recovery on a roll as vacancies surge and pay leaps higher

The UK has seen the biggest leap in the number of workers on payrolls since the start of the pandemic as vacancies also soared thanks to the economic bounce back. Official figures showed a record 356,000 increase in payrolled workers between May and June – the seventh monthly rise in a row – while firms hired at a blistering pace after indoor hospitality reopened and ahead of the final lifting of restrictions on July 19.
StocksForbes

Will Abbott Stock Rise Post Q2?

Abbott is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22. We expect Abbott to report revenues and earnings above the consensus estimates, driven by continued growth in diagnostics business, along with a rebound in demand for medical devices. We expect the company to navigate well based on these trends over the latest quarter, and ABT stock to rise in the near term. Trefis’ forecast indicates that Abbott’s valuation is $132 per share, which is 11% higher than the current market price of around $119. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Abbott’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.
Marketsthepaypers.com

BofA shows surge of digital usage in Q2 2021

Bank of America has revealed that a pair of digital usage metrics surged year-over-year (YoY) during Q2 2021. The metrics show that the total digital sessions, comprising both mobile and desktop, rose to almost 2.57 billion, a 9.4% boost from nearly 2.35 billion in Q2 2020. Customer appointments made via digital channels grew from 665,000 to 871,000.
Financial ReportsCoinDesk

Q2 Revenue Surges at Travel Booking Platform Travala

The company has been rebounding along with the travel industry as consumers embrace its blockchain travel booking platform. The London-based company generated $9.8 million in revenue from April to June, which was also a whopping increase from the $274,718 it generated in the same period last year when the coronavirus pandemic kept people home. In the Q2 report, Travala also attributed the strong performance to “strategic initiatives, optimisations and partnerships” that have broadened its offerings and improved service.
SoftwareNational league of Cities

Key Opportunities in Post-Pandemic Tech

Revenue loss and the rapid transition to remote operations have been among the top governmental challenges during the COVID-19 crisis. In response to these ongoing issues, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 includes $350 billion to offset decreased revenue for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments.
StocksZacks.com

Hedging Your Tech-Heavy Portfolio Into Q2 Earnings

'Buy the rumor, sell the news' price action is playing out like clockwork today, a trend that has become increasingly apparent in this unprecedented 2021 stock market. We saw counterintuitive moves from this week's market catalysts that perfectly aligned with this buy the rumor, sell the news trading pattern. Banks...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Ops Jobs; Tech Training, MSR, Text Marketing, Anti-Fraud Tools; Goodbye Adverse Market Fee; Rates Continue Down

“My password is weak? Well, so is my memory, so cut me some slack and let me keep it!” What isn’t weak is the bond market, and rates continue to fall. Lenders, weak or strong, have a lot on their plates. Mortgage rates continue to drop, and lenders are grappling with renegotiations, improving efficiency, and nationwide appraisal delays and expenses. And how’s your move back to the office, or not, going? “Our profession cannot long endure a remote work model!” That’s what the Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer is telling law firms. "I strongly believe that firms that return to the office will have a significant performance advantage over those that do not," CLO Eric Grossman wrote in a letter to Morgan Stanley's outside law firms. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology. Lenders using Candor produce a high-quality loan that requires only 1 underwriter touch on 70% of loans. Imagine the ROI by reducing fallout, improving hedge, slashing cycle time, and banishing repurchases.)
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Socket Mobile Surges Following Q2 Results; Nova LifeStyle Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 35,045.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.76% to 14,796.74. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,403.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,229,800 cases with around 609,870 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,257,720 cases and 418,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,473,950 COVID-19 cases with 545,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 192,054,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,128,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Philip Morris Posts Mixed Q2 Results

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.32% to 34,409.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.48% to 14,343.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.91% to 4,297.39. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,133,830 cases with around 609,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,174,320 cases and 414,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,391,840 COVID-19 cases with 542,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 191,010,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,098,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Telia Co. Posts Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. AB (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) Wednesday reported a huge profit for the second quarter, reflecting a capital gain from Telia Carrier, with a modest 0.5 percent growth in net sales. The Group also reiterated its service revenues and EBITDA growth outlook for 2021. For the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy