WUNDERLICH, JASON R - 18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT
On July 13th, 2021, Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a hotel in the 1800 block of Harrisburg Pike for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon police arrival it was determined through investigation that Jason R Wunderlich did display a knife in a threatening manner to the victim. Wunderlich was issued a non-traffic citation for summary harassment, and subsequently arrested for warrants that were out of a neighboring jurisdiction.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0