WUNDERLICH, JASON R - 18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT

 14 days ago

On July 13th, 2021, Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a hotel in the 1800 block of Harrisburg Pike for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon police arrival it was determined through investigation that Jason R Wunderlich did display a knife in a threatening manner to the victim. Wunderlich was issued a non-traffic citation for summary harassment, and subsequently arrested for warrants that were out of a neighboring jurisdiction.

#Harrisburg Pike
Public Safety
CC 2702 A1 Simple Assault (M2)

On 07/08/2021 City of Bradford Police responded to 7 Pike Street for a domestic dispute in progress, Upon arrival Officer found one family member and adult male with a serious hand injury that required EMS to come to the scene and transport that individual. Officer learned the victim had been...
Bowie, Jason M - (18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception and 1 additional charge

On July 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Jason Bowie was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On May 13, 2019 Austin Mummert deposited a check for $150.00 into his Member's 1st Federal Credit Union. The check was from a Wells Fargo Account held by a Jason M. Bowie. Over the next two days, he deposited multiple checks from Bowie totaling $2,260. Subsequent to the deposits, debits were received out of Mummert's Member's 1st Account to include ATM withdrawals of cash, debit card purchases, and other transactions that caused the money from the checks to be debited from the account.
Lytle, Elizabeth Ann Patricia - (18) 2701(a)(1) Simple Assault (M2) and (18) 2709(a)(1) Harassment (S)

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to 248 E. Main St, in the Borough of Pen Argyl for a "domestic in progress." Officers located a male on location with physical injuries. The male informed Officers the injuries were caused by his paramour, Elizabeth Lytle. E. Lytle fled the residence prior to Police arriving on location.
18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT

Stellenburg, Jason Adam - Unsworn falsifications to authorities (M)

NLCRPD arrested Jason Adam Stellenberg of Saint Petersbug Florida for Unsworn falsifications to authorities and for having an active Lancaster County bench warrant. On July 19th NLCRPD responded to Middle Creek Road in Clay Township for a report of suspicious persons around a vehicle in a cornfield. Upon investigation, Stellenberg provided writings of a false name. After further investigation he was identified and found to have warrants. His female companion also had active Lancaster County bench warrants and was also taken into custody.
(1 count) Harassment

On July 21st, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department was dispatched to 1121 Harrisburg Pike for an active disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that Taylor Yoder struck the victim in the face during an argument. Officers were unable to make contact with Yoder due to him fleeing... Source:. Charges:
Potteiger, Renee Lee - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3)

On July 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Renee Potteiger was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On June 25th, 2021 at 11:45 a.m., Lower Allen Police were dispatched to Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road, for a non-active retail theft. Information was obtained about a theft that occurred on June 22nd, 2021, around 5:18 p.m., involving a white female that stole $89.95 worth of merchandise. A vehicle description and license plate was obtained from store surveillance video and the female suspect was positively identified as Renee Potteiger.
(18) 2701(a)(1) Simple Assault (M2) and (18) 2709(a)(1) Harassment (S)

CC 2709 Harassment (S)

On 07/22/2021 the defendant Christopher J. Johnston did assault an adult female victim at 555 East Main Street Apartment 2. Upon arrival City of Bradford Police observed injury to the victims neck and the victim reported Johnston had choked her during a domestic altercation. Officers took Johnston... All site content...
Pascual Castillo, Milton N. - (Title 18) 2702 A1 and 1 additional charge

In the early morning hours of July 17, 2021, Mount Joy Borough Police were dispatched to respond to an unknown injured person at the former location of Wells Fargo bank at 1 W Main Street, Mount Joy Borough. Through investigation, it was found that the patient, identified as Milton N. PASCUAL CASTILLO (M/17), had assaulted two males at a residence in the 300 block of Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy Borough. Mount Joy Officers responded to the residence and located a victim of a stabbing and another juvenile victim of an assault. Victim 1 had sustained two stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and later released. Victim 2 had sustained minor injuries from being struck by a metal rod.
Yoder, Taylor James - (1 count) Harassment

On July 21st, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department was dispatched to 1121 Harrisburg Pike for an active disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that Taylor Yoder struck the victim in the face during an argument. Officers were unable to make contact with Yoder due to him fleeing the scene before police arrival. Due to the statements provided by the victim and a witness, Yoder was cited for harassment.
(Title 18) 2702 A1

In the early morning hours of July 17, 2021, Mount Joy Borough Police were dispatched to respond to an unknown injured person at the former location of Wells Fargo bank at 1 W Main Street, Mount Joy Borough. Through investigation, it was found that the patient, identified as Milton N. PASCUAL...
Gaugler , Jason - (1 Count) Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle (M2) and 1 additional charge

On April 27, 2021 at 1135 A.M., the Robeson Township Police were detailed to a residence on Ruby Lane, Morgantown, PA. It was reported by the victim, on April 25, 2021 a known male actor, Jason Gaugler had been working on her vehicle and stated he needed to take it for a test drive. He had not returned with the vehicle. At the time of this report, Mr. Gaugler had an open warrant of arrest for a separate matter.
Krouse, Austin Michael - CC 2702 A1 Aggravated Assault (F1) and 2 additional charges

On 07/08/2021 City of Bradford Police responded to 7 Pike Street for a domestic dispute in progress, Upon arrival Officer found one family member and adult male with a serious hand injury that required EMS to come to the scene and transport that individual. Officer learned the victim had been assaulted by his brother Austin M. Krouse with a baseball bat over an argument. The defendant Austin Krouse exited the home holding the bat in his hand toward Officers and making suicidal threats. The situation was able to be de-escalated through verbal communications and Krouse put the bat down and was taken into custody safely. Krouse is charged with both felony and misdemeanor offenses for the crimes committed. Krouse was arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail on cash bail.
Stepler, Devin - DUI; DUS DUI related

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at approximately 0136 HRS, Devin STEPLER was operating a Jeep following a marked police vehicle, then turned south onto South Penn Street where three DO NOT ENTER signs are posted, then turned left (east) into the 100 block of E. Neff Ave. which is posted ONE-WAY (west). I activated the overhead lights and the driver stopped the vehicle at the next intersection (E. Neff Ave. at S. Gettle Ave.). STEPLER was arrested (and subsequently charged) for DUI 3rd offense and Driving Under a DUI Related Suspension.
Williams, Anthony Lynn - 3922 (A1) Theft by Deception F3 and 1 additional charge

On March 17, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Anthony L. Williams was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 14, 2020, three checks totaling $2,749 were remotely deposited into Anthony Williams' Members First account. ATM withdrawals and debit transactions immediately followed the withdrawals, causing a total loss of $2,750.39 to Member's First. A certified 10 day demand letter was sent to Williams, which returned as unclaimed.
First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
Lower Allen Township Police Department's Weekly Blotter

DRUGS- On 7-6-2021 9:37 AM, LOWER ALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT officers responded to the 1200 block of LOWER ALLEN DRIVE for DRUGS. This Incident (LA-21-03277) is currently CLEARED BY CITATION. 1 person cited. DISORDERLY CONDUCT- On 7-7-2021 1:00 PM, LOWER ALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT officers responded to 5246 SIMPSON FERRY ROAD for...

