WUNDERLICH, JASON R - 18 (2709 A1) HARASSMENT

On 07/08/2021 City of Bradford Police responded to 7 Pike Street for a domestic dispute in progress, Upon arrival Officer found one family member and adult male with a serious hand injury that required EMS to come to the scene and transport that individual. Officer learned the victim had been assaulted by his brother Austin M. Krouse with a baseball bat over an argument. The defendant Austin Krouse exited the home holding the bat in his hand toward Officers and making suicidal threats. The situation was able to be de-escalated through verbal communications and Krouse put the bat down and was taken into custody safely. Krouse is charged with both felony and misdemeanor offenses for the crimes committed. Krouse was arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail on cash bail.