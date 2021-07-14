Cancel
Iowa City, IA

Nonprofits team up to provide fresh produce to those in need in Johnson County

By KCRG News Staff
KCRG.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two nonprofits are coming together to bring fresh produce and nutrition education to people in Johnson County. Field to Family and CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank are working together to make fruits and vegetables available to residents in the county that are in underserved or rural populations. Field to Family provided the produce, which it sourced from local growers, which was then purchased by CommUnity to be distributed by its mobile food pantry.

#Local Food#Food Pantries#Nutrition Education#Nonprofits#Charity#Field To Family#Breckenridge Estates#Apollo Place#Forest View Mobile Court
