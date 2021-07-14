Cancel
Cathedral City, CA

Vehicle on its side after collision near Date Palm bridge in Cathedral City

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 10 days ago
First responders are evaluating patients after a two-vehicle collision near the Date Palm bridge in Cathedral City Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred near Date Palm Drive and Perez Road at around 7:30 p.m.

One vehicle was overturned in the collision, causing some blockage for southbound traffic on Date Palm Drive.

Cathedral City firefighters said one person had minor injuries and were not being taken to the hospital.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

The post Vehicle on its side after collision near Date Palm bridge in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ .

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

