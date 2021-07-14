Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF, Cody Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Thunderstorm activity will be quite isolated after 9 PM. Humidity has increased and wind speeds will be decreasing through late evening. Thus, Red Flag conditions will not occur after 9 PM. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM.alerts.weather.gov
