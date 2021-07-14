Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Humidity has increased and wind has decreased along with cooling temperatures. Thus, Red Flag conditions will not occur after 9 PM this evening. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM.alerts.weather.gov
