Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Sumner. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Thu 7pm 7am 7pm Grand River Sumner 26.0 26.8 Wed 1pm 26.0 20.2 16.9

alerts.weather.gov

