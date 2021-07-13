Cancel
Megan Fox took a THREE-DAY hallucinogenic trip from ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly and ‘went to hell for eternity’

By Courtney Ciandella
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago

MEGAN Fox took a THREE-DAY hallucinogenic trip from ayahuasca with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly and claimed she 'went to hell for eternity.'

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to sit down with guest host Arsenio Hall where she detailed the "intense" experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCVnS_0aw8o5vq00
Megan Fox told explained her experience with ayahuasca on Jimmy Kimmel Live Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eSrt_0aw8o5vq00
Megan went to Costa Rica for the experience with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Megan explained that her and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly "went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in the proper setting with indigenous people."

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive concoction made up of the ayahuasca vine (Banisteriopsis caapi) and a shrub called chacruna (Psychotria viridis), which contains the hallucinogenic drug dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

The drug is illegal in the United States as well as in many other countries.

"I was thinking it was going to be glamping or something like that, still some kind of 5-star experience and you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle."

The Transformers star elaborated saying participants followed strict guidelines including foregoing food after 1:00 pm, walked far distances for water, and were forbidden to shower to "respect the rainforest."

"Nothing glamorous about it," she continued.

"It's all apart of sort of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience."

She then described the pre-ceremony process called vomitivo where she had to drink excessive amounts of lemongrass tea until she vomited "everything out of your body."

"You have to vomit a certain amount before they let you get back with everybody"

You're cheering on everyone as they throw up," she joked.

She reassured the audience: "It's such a good bonding experience. I know it sounds crazy but that gets you ready to go into the ceremony that night."

The couple committed to the experience for three days in which she described as "incredibly intense."

Megan revealed: "Everybody's journey is different. The second night, I went to the hell for eternity."

The former late night talk show host asked how she knew she had approached the state of afterlife.

Megan responded: "It's your own psychological hell basically. It's the point of the medicine.

"This is a medicine that surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy, hypnotherapy, or any of those things it just goes straight into your soul.

"And it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. It's your own version of hell and I was definitely there."

The mom of three appeared on the show to promote her her grisly comeback movie Till Death.

The 35-year-old recently called out haters for claiming she’s “too old” for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan publicly confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old musician in July 2020.

Since beginning her romance with MGK, fans haven’t been shy about pointing out the age difference between the pair.

One fan previously tweeted: “I know megan fox feels so hot and young with mgk instead of that old man she used to be with.”

In a recent interview with InStyle, the Jennifer's Body actress addressed the criticism of the age gap in her current romance.

She told the outlet: “You want to talk about patriarchy?”

“The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35.”

Megan continued: “Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger.”

The actress then argued that their age gap is meaningless and would not have made a difference if they began dating when they were even younger.

She told her critics: “Four years? Go f–k yourself.

“We would have been in high school together.

“That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

The musician also joined the interview as he gushed about Megan.

MGK said: “She’s like the earth.

“When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition.

“She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GzJx_0aw8o5vq00
Megan recently shut down haters who claimed she's too old for MGK Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJ96d_0aw8o5vq00
She said the claims were ridiculous Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulsV7_0aw8o5vq00
MGK supported his girlfriend saying she's like the earth Credit: AFP

