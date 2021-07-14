Cleveland family wants answers in fatal hit-skip case

The family of 60-year-old Dennis Mason of Cleveland is demanding answers in an unsolved hit-and-run case that claimed Mason's life less than three weeks ago.

Police report that Mason was hit by a vehicle at East 79th Street and Medina Avenue in the early morning hours of June 24 and died from his injuries a day later.

Mason's sister Anita Mason is hoping someone from the neighborhood will come forward with information to help police make an arrest.

“We need answers, we’re not going away, we will be here until somebody is brought to justice," Anita Mason said. “You know who you are. How can you sleep at night, knowing that you took somebody’s life? Turn yourself in, you took my brother from us, you took him, you took my brother.”

Mason's niece, Alecia Smith said the family is wondering why police aren't giving them more information.

Smith said detectives told her there is video evidence in the case, but so far Cleveland police headquarters is not responding to News 5's request for information on the video, or a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

“Once my uncle passed away the next day, I felt there should have been more awareness brought to this situation," Smith said. “So, I came out myself and got my own video surveillance, I did my own investigation into my uncle’s death.”

Smith said she hopes the community steps and and provides answers, and that her family is offering a reward for information.

“We’re trying to see if we can get the community to speak up. Me and my family are offering a reward right now, $3,000 if you can give us any information. We loved him, and he has family members affiliated with this community,” Smith said. “He worked at Moe’s Tire Shop, so a lot of people know him just trying to get their tires changed. He had sisters, he has a mom and a dad, and they’re crushed. So like I said, do the right thing, turn yourself in and deal with your consequences, because to me, you’re a coward.”

Since the beginning of 2021 the Cleveland Police Department has sent reports to News 5 on nine hit-and-run incidents, which have victimized children, a Cleveland police officer and even a Cleveland school board van.

In response, Smith and the Mason family urged Cleveland police to crackdown on lawless drivers this summer.

“The drivers are texting, the drivers are speeding and racing," Smith said. "A lot of them are also driving without insurance, without a license.”

The family said Mason was hit by a vehicle between 2 and 3 a.m. on June 24.

If you have any information about the this case you're urged to contact Cleveland police.

