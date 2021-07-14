COVID-19, State-Wide Teacher Shortages Impact Sulphur Springs ISD Hiring Process
What started as an unusual school year, thanks to COVID-19, continues to be so for many school districts, where administrators are working to try to fill an unusually high number of positions. Prior to Monday night’s recommendations, Sulphur Springs ISD‘s hiring process was still on track, with typically about 60 or so changes annually for the new school year. This July, however, blew that out of the water; SSISD administrators submitted for trustees’ approval Monday 78 recommendations for personnel changes.www.ksstradio.com
