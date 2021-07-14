COVID-19, State-Wide Teacher Shortages Impact Sulphur Springs ISD Hiring Process

Following last year’s 2020 COVID-era Summer Food Service program in the Sulphur Springs School District, the 2021 program has been a lot easier. Veronica Arnold, SSISD Director of Child Nutrition, stated that the return to sit-down meals in the cafeteria and allowing kids the opportunity to select their own foods has brought back a sense of tradition and normalcy to the program. On the average, about 80 youngsters come in for Breakfast, and about 100 are served at Lunch. Since June, both meals have been offered to youngsters age 18 and younger each Monday through Thursday at the Barbara Bush Primary campus. The meals are free and require no application, registration or qualification is needed.