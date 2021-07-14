Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

COVID-19, State-Wide Teacher Shortages Impact Sulphur Springs ISD Hiring Process

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What started as an unusual school year, thanks to COVID-19, continues to be so for many school districts, where administrators are working to try to fill an unusually high number of positions. Prior to Monday night’s recommendations, Sulphur Springs ISD‘s hiring process was still on track, with typically about 60 or so changes annually for the new school year. This July, however, blew that out of the water; SSISD administrators submitted for trustees’ approval Monday 78 recommendations for personnel changes.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 1

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Health
Sulphur Springs, TX
Health
Local
Texas Education
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Education Agency#Covid 19#Isd#Sulphur Springs Isd S#Ssisd#Como Pickton#Region 8 Esc#Cpcisd#House#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs News

Jacey Gilbert of Sulphur Springs, right, a student at the PJC- Sulphur Springs Center campus, visits with Adult Education Instructor Kathryn Alvis before the class begins. Registration for fall semester classes at the campus is underway. For information, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

NETBIO Present Scholarships at Sale

Public Information Services (NETBIO) Cattle producers and buyers attending the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Friday witnessed the presentation of college scholarships to students majoring in agriculture. NETBIO awards these scholarships each year to young college students from the Northeast Texas...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

78 Personnel Changes Approved For Sulphur Springs ISD

Trustees approved administrators’ recommendations for 78 personnel changes for Sulphur Springs ISD during their regular monthly board meeting Monday. The list of personnel items included 23 resignations, 42 new hires and 13 position and/or campus changes at the July 12 meeting. Position/Campus Changes. Thirteen SSISD employees will be swapping around,...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

SSISD 2021 Summer Food Service Program a Success

Following last year’s 2020 COVID-era Summer Food Service program in the Sulphur Springs School District, the 2021 program has been a lot easier. Veronica Arnold, SSISD Director of Child Nutrition, stated that the return to sit-down meals in the cafeteria and allowing kids the opportunity to select their own foods has brought back a sense of tradition and normalcy to the program. On the average, about 80 youngsters come in for Breakfast, and about 100 are served at Lunch. Since June, both meals have been offered to youngsters age 18 and younger each Monday through Thursday at the Barbara Bush Primary campus. The meals are free and require no application, registration or qualification is needed.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Software Agreement Will Allow County Clerk To Post Certain Records Directly To County Website

Hopkins County Clerk Tracy Smith received approval to enter into a software agreement which will allow her to directly post certain records updates to the county website. A re-plat request, correction to the June 25, 2021, meeting agenda minutes, disposal of two Precinct 3 trucks and a bond for the newly appointed deputy treasurer were also considered Monday by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

SBDC Presents Two Sessions on How to Grow Business Online

The Paris Small Business Development Center will present two Lunch-N-Learn marketing sessions on Wednesday, July 14 in Greenville and Thursday, July 15 in Sulphur Springs,. Presenting at the free sessions will be “Technology Evangelist” Eric Spellmann. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch as learn how to grow a business online. Following each presentation, individual appointments will be offered with Spellmann at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Due to limited time slots available, participants are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a time with the digital marketing expert at 903-782-0224.

Comments / 1

Community Policy