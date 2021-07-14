When Your Kids Want a Dinner They Saw on YouTube

The internet, and particularly YouTube, can be a pretty buck wild place that young kids, and even tweens and teens, should not explore without limits. But by curating a mom- and kid-approved YouTube playlist, screen time doesn’t have to be so scary. In addition to creating curated playlists, I have found it helpful to limit my kids’ video options to only the channels supported on the YouTube Kids app and website. YouTube Kids is different and separate from traditional YouTube. It is designed for children to use and watch, and gives parents the power to adjust content settings based on their children’s ages. Content settings options in YouTube Kids include Preschool (ages 4 and under), Younger (ages 5-7) and Older (ages 8-12).
