Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

When Your Kids Want a Dinner They Saw on YouTube

By Smitty
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We live in a digital world, and our kids are constantly watching YouTube. With that, comes them wanted to try things they saw. We recently tried something for dinner that my kids saw online. YouTube is great. It's the go-to when you don't know how to do something, or you're...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Funny Videos
Related
Kidssouthernminn.com

When I was a kid...

One day it will be said. It will be said by my kids. It will be said by my kids to their kids. My grandkids will hear many times, “When I was a kid, there was a pandemic. It was called COVID-19. You have no idea dear children what we endured.” I wouldn’t say that I overuse the, “when I was a kid” mantra, but on occasion it is not only appropriate, but I would argue necessary, to give perspective to the current generation of what life was like in previous decades.
Syracuse, NYwibx950.com

Does Your Kid Want To Act? American High in Syracuse Is Holding a Casting Call

Kids have some big dreams, and maybe yours wants to be in a movie. That dream could come true thanks to the fact we have a movie production company right in our back yard. American High, the Liverpool/Syracuse based company, is behind films like “Plan B,” “The Binge,” “Holly Slept Over,” “Banana Split,” “Big Time Adolescence," among others. According to Syracuse.com, the latest movie they're filming is called "Love In Color" and they're planning to film the movie coming up in August. Your child could be cast as one of the roles they are on the hunt for.
Kidstodayswomannow.com

Getting Crafty with Your Kids

The long lazy days of summer we all look forward to in May can quickly become dull and monotonous for your kids. Crafts can be great boredom busters, help improve fine motor skills and engage your child’s mind in fun and creative ways. Expert crafters Jordan Kavuma, owner of Thistle...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
DFW Community News

Mom & Kid-Approved YouTube Channels

The internet, and particularly YouTube, can be a pretty buck wild place that young kids, and even tweens and teens, should not explore without limits. But by curating a mom- and kid-approved YouTube playlist, screen time doesn’t have to be so scary. In addition to creating curated playlists, I have found it helpful to limit my kids’ video options to only the channels supported on the YouTube Kids app and website. YouTube Kids is different and separate from traditional YouTube. It is designed for children to use and watch, and gives parents the power to adjust content settings based on their children’s ages. Content settings options in YouTube Kids include Preschool (ages 4 and under), Younger (ages 5-7) and Older (ages 8-12).
Trenton, NJTrentonian

Kids YouTube favorite Blippi is coming to Trenton's Cure Insurance Arena

Educational children’s character Blippi is set to bring his act from the screen to the stage on Fri., Sept. 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. The children’s YouTube sensation announced additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 6:00pm. Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.
KidsSTACK

Why You Want Your Kids To Lose

My daughter’s soccer team trudged slowly off the field, sweaty and exhausted. They had been outmatched — and they had lost. You win some, you lose some, as they say. But sometimes you lose a lot, as my daughter’s soccer team did that season. (The losing streak was so bad that at one point a parent on the sidelines said, “Can we please at least tie?”)
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Author Caroline Hulse on 90s cultural nostalgia

I’ve been thinking a lot about nostalgia lately because my new novel, All the Fun of the Fair, is a coming-of-age story set in the summer of 1996. I am told it makes readers nostalgic for the nineties – a time when, if we wanted to look up a fact, we had to go to the library. A time when the landline rang and we liked it. A time we even wanted to speak to our extended family, because we didn’t see their unpalatable views on social media.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Free Peppa Pig Coloring Pages

Are your kids big fans of Peppa Pig and her family members? It’s your lucky day! Today we have Peppa Pig coloring pages. Simply download & print them, grab your pink crayons and enjoy coloring them. These unique Peppa Pig coloring pages are perfect family fun for everyone, younger kids...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Cell Phonesam630theword.com

How to Stay Sane When Your Kids Are Bickering

How to Stay Sane When Your Kids Are Constantly Bickering. Minutes into the school day my focus breaks. One child complains about his brother touching the chair he’s been tipping. Another pouts over his "too hard" math. A third disappears into the bathroom, avoiding me, right when I want to help him. I feel the loss of control painfully. I am not in control of my one-room schoolhouse, and I am certainly not in control of my emotional response to these four "amazing" students!
MoviesPosted by
101.5 WPDH

10 ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

If you go by the calendar, the 1990s weren’t that long ago. Nostalgia for the period runs deep and strong through a lot of modern pop culture. People born at the tail end of the decade just started drinking legally. It doesn’t feel like a bygone era. If you go...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Simone Biles Shares Her Fave Pics With BF & Talks About When She Wants Kids In Fan Q&A

While awaiting the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles revealed to her fans if she wants to have children eventually. See her answer here!. Simone Biles is divulging some details about her personal life to her fans. The 24-year-old gymnast, who is currently in Tokyo, Japan awaiting the commencement of the 2021 Summer Olympics, got personal with her fans in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 21. While Simone answered trivial questions about topics like her favorite fruit and current Netflix binges, she also shared a few snaps of her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, and revealed if and when she’ll ever have children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy