When Your Kids Want a Dinner They Saw on YouTube

One day it will be said. It will be said by my kids. It will be said by my kids to their kids. My grandkids will hear many times, “When I was a kid, there was a pandemic. It was called COVID-19. You have no idea dear children what we endured.” I wouldn’t say that I overuse the, “when I was a kid” mantra, but on occasion it is not only appropriate, but I would argue necessary, to give perspective to the current generation of what life was like in previous decades.