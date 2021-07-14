Cancel
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui to buy 5% of Jefferies for $380 mln -Nikkei

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc plans to buy 5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc shares for around 42 billion yen ($380.19 million), the Nikkei reported on Wednesday. ($1 = 110.4700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

