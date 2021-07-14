Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement

By Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 10 days ago
Senate Democrats say that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.

The fiscal plan would pave the way for Democrats’ drive to direct a huge pool of federal resources at climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the accord flanked by all 11 Democrats on the chamber’s budget committee after a two-hour evening meeting that capped weeks of bargaining among party leaders, progressives and moderates.

