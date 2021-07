The monsoonal activity will increase for the next few days . We do not expect flash flooding to be as widespread as we saw last weekend, but we will have localized flash flooding. There will be little to slow storm movement which will cause heavy rain accumulations and flash flooding associated with the stronger storms. Thursday afternoon through Friday evening is forecast to have the heaviest rainfall. Expect storms to form near the higher terrain, mountains, plateaus, ridges, mesas and buttes, with the highest threat for flooding in the washes and ravines draining these areas.