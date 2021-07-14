Nicolas Cage Has Bad News About That Joe Exotic Amazon Series

Nicolas Cage revealed Tuesday that he will not play Joe Exotic, the titular character from the blockbuster documentary Tiger King, in Amazon’s fictionalized adaptation of the film for streaming. Amazon has, in fact, shelved the project entirely, according to Variety. The actor said in a statement, “We should clear the record. I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”