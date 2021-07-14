Cancel
China's yuan eases as investors grow cautious after basket index hits 5-year high

By Reuters Staff
(Adds details, comments and background)

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday morning, with many investors growing cautious after the currency’s value against its major trading partners surged to a more than five-year high.

Before the market opened, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4806 yuan per dollar, 49 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4757. It was the weakest since June 24.

The weaker fixing, however, has pushed China’s trade-weighted yuan basket index to 98.45, the highest since March 16, 2016, according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

Markets widely take 98 as the ceiling for the index, with many investors believe that too strong a reading would be a disadvantage for China’s exports.

Some market participants speculated that the elevated basket index could prompt the policymakers to step in rein in the strength.

“The relatively rich valuation of CNY, with year-to-date 3.8% appreciation against its basket, adds another layer of vulnerability in the coming months, not to mention the divergence in policy direction compared with the U.S. Federal Reserve on tapering and normalization,” Wee-Khoon Chong, senior markets strategist for APAC at BNY Mellon, said in a note.

The spot market opened at 6.4731 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4764 as of 0234 GMT, 79 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The yuan has only gained 0.8% against the dollar this year.

Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the PBOC, told media on Tuesday that China would maintain normal monetary policy stance and prioritise stability and focus on domestic conditions.

Sun’s remarks came after the PBOC announced on Friday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

But still, some investors took the surprise RRR cut as a signs of dovish tilt and believed that higher liquidity should naturally pile downside pressure on the currency, according to traders.

Reuters

Reuters

Economy101.9 KELO-FM

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally might...
Economystlouisnews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Chinastlouisnews.net

China's 2021 box office total hits 30 bln yuan

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's 2021 box office revenue topped 30 billion yuan (about 4.64 billion U.S. dollars) as of Saturday. The milestone this year was reached more than a month later than in 2019, when the same figure was hit on June 22, according to data by box office tracker Maoyan.
EconomyNBC San Diego

China's Digital Yuan Could Pose Challenges to the U.S. Dollar

China is beating the U.S. when it comes to innovation in online money, posing challenges to the U.S. dollar's status as the de facto monetary reserve. Nearly 80 countries — including China and the U.S. — are in the process of developing a CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency. It's a form of money that's regulated but exists entirely online. China has already launched its digital yuan to more than a million Chinese citizens, while the U.S. is still largely focused on research.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

PBOC asks Shanghai lenders to raise mortgage loan rates

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has ordered lenders in Shanghai to raise the rate of mortgage loans for first-time homebuyers to 5% from 4.65%, media reported, as the government ramps up efforts to rein in the overheated property sector. The Shanghai branch of People’s Bank of China...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Yuan set for slight weekly gain, traders eye Fed, Politburo next week

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday but still looked set for a marginal weekly rise, thanks to strong corporate demand and heavy foreign inflows. Currency traders said the yuan was consolidating in a narrow range, with many participants refraining from making bets on the currency before a slew of potentially market moving events, including a Sino-U.S. meeting later this week, and meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's Politburo next week. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.465 per dollar, 1 pip firmer than the previous fix of 6.4651. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4685 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 15 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.11% to the dollar for the week, marking the second straight weekly rise and the best since late May. Much of the market's attention is on the Politburo meeting, which usually takes place in the final week of the month, with the country's top decision-making body expected to comment on the economic situation in the first half of the year and key tasks for the second half, traders said. A surprise cut in banks' reserves this month has sparked debate over whether Chinese policymakers are shifting towards an easier stance as the economy's post-COVID rebound has peaked and growth rates start to moderate. "Top leaders are likely to maintain the current policy stance but turn less hawkish on the margin," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "Given the aggregate growth numbers are still steady, the focus in 3Q21 would remain on the micro side including anti-monopoly, environment policy and financial risks." Traders are also watching a meeting between senior officials from China and the United States later this week, when U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials. Markets would be anxious to see how the world's two largest economies navigate a deeply troubled relationship. "China-U.S. tensions will likely be back in the news in H2 when President Biden's administration will have shifted their focus from domestic issues to foreign policy," said Raymond Young, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ. The Fed, meanwhile, will hold a two-day policy meeting on July 27-28, with investors looking for more clues on its timeframe for tapering stimulus. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.866 from the previous close of 92.831, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4731 per dollar. The yuan market at 0403 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.465 6.4651 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4701 -0.02% Divergence from 0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.88% Spot change since 2005 27.89% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.57 98.67 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.866 92.831 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4731 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6466 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocksraleighnews.net

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
Businessactionforex.com

PBOC Likely to Ease Further, Adding to Renminbi’s Downside Bias

Renminbi has been range-bounded against the US dollar since June. Traders in the Chinese currency has turned cautious after People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprisingly reduced the reserve requirement ratio earlier this month. The move was contrary to the broad theme of monetary policy normalization in major central banks (e.g. FOMC, BOE, BOC, etc). The slowdown in the second quarter GDP growth data suggests that PBOC’s easing was warranted. It has also raised speculations of more cuts in 4Q21.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan advances to 1-wk high on capital inflows, basket index highest since 2016

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced to a one-week high against a slightly weaker dollar on Thursday, underpinned by foreign capital inflows against the backdrop of a recovery in risk appetite in global markets. The spot market opened at 6.4686 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4653, the strongest level since July 16. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4664, 21 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Currency traders said heavy corporate dollar selling in favour of the yuan and recent foreign fund inflows into mainland financial markets supported the Chinese yuan, as Thursday marked the fourth straight day the A-share market saw net inflows via the Stock Connect scheme. "Regarding the asset diversification, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) managed to adopt its independent monetary policy cycle on the basis of local economy development, rather than depending on the Federal Reserve's policy akin to other EM Asian currencies," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "Such low correlations with (the) Fed's policy should offer diversification benefits in the portfolio management for the overall returns enhancement." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4651 per dollar, 184 pips or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4835. The strengthened official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), to 98.77, the highest since March 15, 2016, up 4.15% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Markets debated whether a strong basket index could undermine China's export competitiveness and prompt policymakers to change the country's FX policy to rein in the yuan's strength. The 98 level used to be considered as the ceiling for the CFETS index, but some traders and analysts said they were not too worried this time as exports remained resilient given China's relative success in containing the pandemic. A chief dealer at a Chinese bank said he expected the index to test 99 to 101 in the near-term. "It also depends on the dollar index's performance in the medium term," he said. "Generally speaking, a weaker dollar is conducive to a stronger yuan index, and a stronger greenback could translate to a weaker yuan index." By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.773 from the previous close of 92.803, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4685 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4651 6.4835 0.28% Spot yuan 6.4664 6.4685 0.03% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.96% Spot change since 2005 27.99% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.773 92.803 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4685 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6387 -2.61% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CurrenciesMetro International

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

* Bank Indonesia says Q4 GDP will expand, FY21 outlook bright * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar also gained, basking in the greenback's weakness as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to stabilise the currency after a bout of volatility. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system. However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace. Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and promised it would keep providing ample liquidity. "BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset purchases in the coming months," said Wei Liang Chang, macro-strategist at DBS Bank. "That said, Indonesia's policy rate is already at an accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery when the pandemic's impact eases," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher, with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by 0.8-2.0% in 2021 ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.307% ** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38 China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93 India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16 Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65 Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34 Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89 S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11 Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28 Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
Currencies740thefan.com

Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was set to end the week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk appetite, with the market’s focus now shifting to next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar index is on track to...

