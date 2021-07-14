THIRD THURSDAYS ARE BACK! And other street closure updates
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – July 13, 2021 THIRD THURSDAYS ARE BACK! This Thursday, July 15th, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Main Street will be closed between 11th Street and 5th Street. The cross streets will be closed to thru traffic, but access to parking lots will remain open. 11th Street and 5th Street will remain open. For information about Third Thursday visit the Klamath Falls Downtown Association website at: http://www.downtownklamathfalls.org and click on the THIRD THURSDAY IN DOWNTOWN KLAMTH FALLS link.klamathalerts.com
