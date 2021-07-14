THIRD THURSDAYS ARE BACK! And other street closure updates

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. (Klamath Falls, OR) – The Oregon State Fire Marshall Incident Management Team has transitioned to working with Zone 2 on the north and northeast sections of the fire. Yesterday, the fireline into Long Creek was improved with hose lay and overnight firefighters were able to begin constructing direct line between Long Creek and Coyote Creek. Crews continue to work on the contingency lines in the northern portion of the fire above Sycan Marsh. Fire activity picked up in the eastern portion of the fire and spotted over Forest Service Road 2901. Last night crews and equipment worked using natural barriers and changes in fuel to contain the spot and protect the Summer Lake community. Crews will work today to hold those areas and scout for additional spots. Due to the fire’s movement to the east, additional Level 3 evacuations were issued for a portion of Lake County, from the Paisley Airport to mile post 82, and from Picture Rock Pass to mile post 77, including the Ana Subdivision. This area is in addition to the previous Level 3 notification.